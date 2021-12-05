STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Poll affidavit case: Court frames charges against former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

When the court asked Devendra Fadnavis whether he wants to plead guilty, his lawyer said he is pleading not guilty.

Published: 05th December 2021 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 10:24 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: A court here has framed charges against former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in connection with a complaint of alleged non-disclosure of criminal cases registered against him in his election affidavit in 2014.

Judicial Magistrate First Class V M Deshmukh framed the charges against Fadnavis on Saturday, but the BJP leader pleaded not guilty.

The court was hearing an application filed by advocate Satish Uke, seeking criminal proceedings against Fadnavis for the "non-disclosure" of criminal cases in the poll affidavit.

The court had heard both the sides on November 24.

The court had said that prima-facie, an offence is made out against the accused (Fadnavis).

It also heard whether the presence of the accused for the hearing.

Fadnavis had filed an application under section 205 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and sought exemption from personnel appearance in the court and gave an undertaking that his lawyer advocate Uday Dable will remain present and answer the allegations on his behalf.

The court had allowed his application.

When the court asked Fadnavis whether he wants to plead guilty, his lawyer said he is pleading not guilty.

The court also directed Fadnavis to file an undertaking that he has properly understood the accusation and there is no prejudice caused in recording the plea and particulars in his absence and he will not dispute the same in future.

The court also asked the complainant in the case to submit a fresh list of witnesses.

Uke has contended that the BJP leader filed a false affidavit in 2014 by not disclosing two pending criminal cases against him.

The cases of cheating and forgery were filed against Fadnavis in 1996 and 1998.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Maharashtra CM
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp