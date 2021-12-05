STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Priyanka Gandhi slams Uttar Pradesh government over 'lathi-charge' on protesters

Priyanka Gandhi attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the reported lathi-charge by police on a group of protesters.

Published: 05th December 2021 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 08:58 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the reported lathi-charge by police on a group of protesters in Lucknow, saying the Yogi Adityanath dispensation has become synonymous with misrule.

Her attack on the BJP government came over media reports that claimed the Lucknow Police on Saturday evening used batons on a group of protesters holding a candlelight march alleging irregularities in the 2019 Uttar Pradesh teachers' entrance test.

"The youth of UP, carrying the light of candles, were raising their voice saying 'give employment'," Priyanka Gandhi said.

But the Yogi Adityanath government which has become synonymous with misrule beat those youths with sticks, the Congress general secretary alleged.

She urged the youth not to let the "flame of the fight for the right to employment" go out.

"I am with you in this fight," Priyanka Gandhi added.

She also posted a purported video of the police baton-charge on protesters in Lucknow.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh government Uttar Pradesh protests
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp