Two LeT militants arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

Security forces arrested two LeT militants and recovered arms and ammunition in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 05th December 2021 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 09:05 PM

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Security forces arrested two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants and recovered arms and ammunition in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Acting on specific input regarding the presence of LeT terrorist Shahid Ahmad Gaine, a resident of Doomwani Keegam, and his close associate in Doomwani village near Rambi Ara, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area, a police spokesman said.

He said as the security forces approached the suspected spot, the duo tried to flee.

However, they were apprehended by the search party, the spokesman added.

He identified the other arrested as Kifayat Ayoub Alie, a resident of Pinjoora Shopian.

Incriminating material, arms and ammunition including a Chinese pistol, a pistol magazine, two Chinese hand grenades and eight pistol rounds were recovered from their possession, besides cash amount of Rs 2.9 lakh, the spokesman said.

A case has been registered and investigation taken up, he said.

