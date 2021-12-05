STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand man held for giving threat calls to farmer leader Rakesh Tikait

A man was apprehended for giving threatening and abusive calls to farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, police said on Sunday.

By PTI

According to police, the National Spokesman of Bhartiya Kisan union (BKU) had received two calls Saturday night from the man who abused and threatened him.

An FIR was lodged at Kaushambi police station of Ghaziabad by head constable Nitin Sharma, who is deputed in Tikait's security.

Police investigated the call data and traced the call to one Surendra Rawat of Karan Prayag town in Uttrakhand, Senior superintendent of police Pawan Kumar told PTI.

Rawat was immediately summoned by the local police and was interrogated, said Kumar.

He submitted a written apology to the police saying he had called Tikait in an inebriated condition, the SSP said.

Earlier also, Tikait had received threatening calls twice.

In its investigation of previous calls, police came to know that the accused had called the BKU leader regarding the farmers' protest which he is leading.

