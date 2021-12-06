STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
8,306 new COVID cases in India; active infections in country lowest in 552 days

The active cases comrpise 0.28 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.35 per cent.

Published: 06th December 2021 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

An elderly Indian woman wearing face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks at a Sunday market in Jammu. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With 8,306 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,46,41,561, while the active cases declined to 98,416, the lowest in 552 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 4,73,537 with 211 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 10,000 for ten straight days and less than 50,000 for 162 consecutive days now.

The active cases comrpise 0.28 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.35 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 739 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

