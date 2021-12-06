STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
85 per cent eligible population administered first dose of Covid vaccine: Union Health Minister

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase.

Published: 06th December 2021 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at K R Market, amid possible threat for spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Eighty-five per cent of India's eligible adult population has received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 127.93 crore.

"Another Day, Another Milestone. 85% of the eligible population inoculated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. With PM NarendraModi ji's mantra of 'Sabka Prayas', India is marching ahead strongly in the fight against COVID-19," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

The minister on Sunday had said that over 50 per cent of India's eligible adult population was now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

With the administration of 24,55,911 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 127.93 Crore (1,27,93,09,669) as per provisional reports till 7 am, the health ministry said on Monday morning.

This has been achieved through 1,32,86,429 sessions.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase.

The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

