Army jawan killed in Nagaland violence was from Uttarakhand's Tehri

Rioting spilled over into December 5 afternoon when angry mobs vandalised the offices of the Konyak Union and an Assam Rifles camp in the area, setting fire to parts of the camp, according to police.

Published: 06th December 2021 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Angry villagers burn vehicles belonging to security personnel after 13 civilians were killed by the security forces in two incidents of firing at Oting village in Nagaland.

Angry villagers burn vehicles belonging to security personnel after 13 civilians were killed by the security forces in two incidents of firing at Oting village in Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW TEHRI: Army jawan Gautam Lal who was killed in the rioting that followed the firing on civilians in Nagaland's Mon district was from Uttarakhand's Tehri district.

"We have received information about Lal being martyred in Nagaland," Sub-District Magistrate, Kirtinagar, Sonia Pant said.

A resident of Nauli village in Tehri, Gautam Lal was serving as a paratrooper in the 21 Battalion of Parachute Regiment.

​ALSO READ | Nagaland civilians killings: Police files murder case against security forces, confusion prevails over toll

The youngest of five brothers, he had joined the Army in 2018.

Gautam Lal's father Ramesh Lal and brother Suresh said they received information from the Army about his being injured on Sunday.

Six civilians were killed when army personnel mistook coal mine workers returning home in a pick-up van on Saturday evening to be insurgents belonging to the Yung Aung faction of the banned outfit NSCN(K) in Nagaland's Mon district.

As workers failed to reach their homes, local youth and villagers went in search of them and surrounded army vehicles.

In the ensuing melee, one soldier was killed and army vehicles burnt down.

Soldiers who fired in self-defence killed another seven civilians.

Rioting spilled over into Sunday afternoon when angry mobs vandalised the offices of the Konyak Union and an Assam Rifles camp in the area, setting fire to parts of the camp, according to police.

At least one more person was killed, as security forces fired back at attackers.

