STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Average fares of AI, United, Lufthansa on air bubble flights comparable to pre-pandemic level: Centre

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 last year, when the coronavirus pandemic had started spreading across the world.

Published: 06th December 2021 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers wearing PPE kits wait at arrival area of Mumbai airport.

Passengers wearing PPE kits wait at arrival area of Mumbai airport. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Average economy class fares on flights of Air India, United Airlines and Lufthansa, operating under the 'air bubble' arrangement currently, are comparable to the average fares of pre-pandemic era, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Monday.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 last year, when the coronavirus pandemic had started spreading across the world.

However, since July last year, India has formed bilateral air bubble arrangements with around 31 countries so that special international passenger flights -- with certain restrictions -- could be operated.

"As per details of fare submitted by Air India (the only Indian carrier operating to Europe and North America), United Airlines (operating between India and USA) and Lufthansa (operating between India and Germany), average fares for travel by economy class, under the air travel bubble arrangements, are comparable to the average fares during winter 2019 schedule (pre-Covid)," Singh said in his written response to a question in Rajya Sabha.

The Centre had on December 1 decided not to resume scheduled international flights from December 15, less than a week after announcing the decision in the wake of rising concerns over the COVID variant Omicron.

On the matter of resumption of scheduled international flights, Singh said: "In view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new variants of concern, the situation is being closely monitored and reviewed in consultation with other ministries, with regard to taking any further decision on this issue."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India United Airlines Lufthansa Civil Aviation V K Singh Covid 19 in India Civil Aviation Ministry
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp