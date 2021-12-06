STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Collective leadership to fight Rajasthan poll, says Shah in blow to Vasundhara Raje

Published: 06th December 2021 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a major jolt to former chief minister Vasundhara Raje in Rajasthan, Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday told the state unit of the BJP that the next Assembly elections will be fought under collective leadership. In other words, there will be no chief ministerial face for the 2023 state elections. 

Addressing the BJP’s state working committee meeting, Shah asked the faction-ridden party to unitedly start preparations for Mission 2023 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His collective leadership pitch is being seen as a snub to the Raje camp.When Raje’s name was called to welcome Shah, he interrupted, asking how many times would he be greeted. As a result, Raje lost the photo-op, which became a talking point. 

“No individual can be equal to an organisation. Everyone has to understand it,” he underscored, which was seen as a barb at Raje.

For quite some time now, her loyalists have been demanding that she be named the CM face.The presence of Shah on the dais with leaders of all factions was a bid to show unity. 

In two recent by-elections in Rajasthan, BJP candidates suffered crushing defeats. Raje became more active after that which widened the rift.

Other than differences between the RSS camp of the party headed by state president Satish Punia and supporters of Raje, there are many contenders for the chief minister’s post.

With Assembly elections due after two years, Shah’s visit was an exercise to unite the party factions and contain the discord.

Shah also asked the state unit to gear up for 2023. He claimed that BJP will form the next government in the state with a thumping majority.

“This incompetent and corrupt Ashok Gehlot government has to be thrown out in the 2023 elections,” said Shah.

In response to Gehlot’s repeated remarks that BJP is trying to topple his government, Shah said BJP has no intention of bringing down the government because it will fall on its own.

“Gehlot is always afraid that his government will fall. BJP will not topple his government, but form the government in 2023 with a thumping majority.” 

Referring to the fuel price, he said: “I request Gehlotji to reduce the price of petrol. Or else, the public is waiting to show them the way out. 

Vasundhara Raje Amit Shah BJP
