STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress forms four-member delegation to visit Nagaland in wake of civilian killings

The delegation comprises senior party leaders Jitendra Singh, Ajoy Kumar, Gaurav Gogoi and Anto Antony, it said.

Published: 06th December 2021 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

An Assam Rifles camp in Mon town of Nagaland on fire after a mob attack on Sunday, following the killing of civilians by mistake the previous day. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday constituted a four-member delegation to visit Nagaland and submit a report within a week on civilian killings in Mon district.

"Congress president (Sonia Gandhi) has constituted a delegation to visit Nagaland and report on the matters related to the recent killing of innocent citizens and sequential violence in Mon district in Nagaland," an official communication from the party said.

The delegation comprises senior party leaders Jitendra Singh, Ajoy Kumar, Gaurav Gogoi and Anto Antony, it said.

​ALSO READ | Nagaland firing incident case of mistaken identity, govt expresses regret: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

"The delegation will submit a report to the Congress president within a week," the party said.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said the party stands with the people of Nagaland.

"Congress is on the ground in Oting Village, Tizit Assembly Constituency, Mon District. W Aum Yim Vice President NPCC, Mr Nadang Konyak, President DCC Mon, President NSUI DIMAPUR Unit."

ACCC Vice President, General Secrecy ACCC Tizit and PCC President K Therie along with others participated in the Mon Town funeral that took place this morning, Rahul Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

​ALSO READ | Nagaland civilians killings: Six-hour long bandh, call passes off peacefully in state

"Profound condolences to the families of those who've been killed in the incident. We are with you, #Nagaland," he said.

The party also demanded a discussion on the Nagaland incident in both houses of Parliament, where Home Minister Amit Shah made a statement on behalf of the government on Monday.

Security forces opened fire on civilians killing 14 and injuring 11 more in Nagaland's Mon district in three consecutive episodes, the first of which was a case of mistaken identity, police said on Sunday.

One soldier also died in rioting which followed.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagaland Civilian Killings Nagaland Violence Congress Indian Army
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp