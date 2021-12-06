STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Decision on Covid booster dose needed at national level: Maha Deputy CM amidst Omicron threat

Ajit Pawar said information available showed that those who had taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had also got infected with the Omicron variant.

Published: 06th December 2021 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

Airport COVID Checking

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amid the scare from the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said there is need to take a decision at the national level on whether a booster dose of the vaccine is required to curb the pandemic.

Speaking after paying tribute to legendary social reformer Babasaheb Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar here, he said information available showed that those who had taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had also got infected with the Omicron variant.

"Is booster dose required then? We have doses available today. There is a need to take a decision at the national level in this regard I think. There are different opinions about it. So, it should be told why it needs to be given or why it shouldn't. Only experts who have researched it (the infection) can talk about it," Pawar said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the state administration are keeping a close tab on the current situation, the senior NCP leader said.

"The Centre too should take a strict position on patients coming from abroad in various states. It must be ensured rules are observed strictly at our international airports," he added.

TAGS
Omicron Covid 19 Vaccine Covid 19 Variants Covid 19 in India Omicron in India Ajit Pawar Covid 19 in Maharashtra
