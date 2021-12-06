STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Goa: Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party announces pre-poll alliance with Trinamool

Addressing a press conference, MGP president Deepak Dhavalikar said their party's central committee resolved to have an alliance with the TMC for the state polls due early next year.

Published: 06th December 2021 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) on Monday announced that it would contest the forthcoming Goa Assembly elections in alliance with the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.

Addressing a press conference, MGP president Deepak Dhavalikar said their party's central committee resolved to have an alliance with the TMC for the state polls due early next year.

Details like who would be chief ministerial face (of the alliance) would be worked out later, he said.

The MGP, which had won three seats in the 2017 polls to the 40-member Goa Assembly, is currently left with only one MLA after two of its legislators joined the ruling BJP.

The TMC has already decided to contest the Goa Assembly polls and expressed confidence that it will do well in the elections.

Dhavalikar said both the parties have joined hands to provide good governance to people of the state.

"There is a wave against the BJP. People want a change and we will be able to form government in the state," he claimed.

Dhavalikar said an impression was being created that the MGP did not have any option other than the BJP.

"We have always been criticising the BJP. We were in talks with all other parties like the Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress and the TMC," he said.

The MGP chief claimed 60 per cent of the people in the state are yet to decide whom to vote for, hence this option has been provided to them.

He said the MGP can contest the election on its own, but considering the current political scenario, it has been decided to go for a pre-poll alliance.

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, the Congress emerged as the single largest party by winning 17 seats in the 40-member House.

But, the BJP at that time forged an alliance with some regional outfits and independent legislators to form government.

The Congress currently has only four legislators in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party Trinamool Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp