Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday that over 50 per cent of India's eligible adult population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Published: 06th December 2021 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With over 50 per cent of the country's eligible adult population now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the inoculation drive has crossed another important milestone and it is important to keep this momentum going to strengthen the fight against the pandemic.

The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 127.61 crore.

"India's vaccination drive crosses another important milestone. Important to keep this momentum to strengthen the fight against COVID-19," Modi tweeted, tagging Mandaviya's tweet on the milestone.

"And yes, keep following all other COVID-19 related protocols including masking up and social distancing," the prime minister said.

