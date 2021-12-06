STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I can't stoop to Digvijaya's level: Scindia on traitor allegation

Scindia, who quit the Congress last year and joined the BJP, on Saturday addressed his maiden public meeting at Raghogarh, the home turf of Singh.

Published: 06th December 2021 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh (L) and Congress-turned-BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (L) and Congress-turned-BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (File photo| PTI and EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: A day after Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh termed Jyotiraditya Scindia a "betrayer", the Union minister said he cannot stoop to the level of the Congress leader, who is habitual of making such statements.

Later, the Congress veteran termed the BJP MP a "betrayer" and his family as traitors.

Asked about Singh's allegations, Scindia on Sunday night said, "He is a veteran leader. This is his habit. I don't want to expose him and don't want to stoop to his level. Something must have hurt him that he went to this level despite being old and mature in politics."

The BJP leader, who was in Mungaoli town of Ashok Nagar district, said he will maintain the level of the Scindia family despite Singh's provocation.

