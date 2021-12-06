STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India’s potential cruise tourism spots set to be interlinked

Under the Centre’s SagarMala Project, Chennai, Vizag, and Andaman ports will be connected with Goa, which receives maximum foreign tourists, to encourage cruise tourism.

Published: 06th December 2021 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai port

Image of Chennai port used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union tourism ministry is working in tandem with other central government departments – railways, civil aviation, and shipping – to develop infrastructure and connect prominent tourist destinations located along the Indian coastal line for cruise tourism.

“The tourism ministry has allocated funds to the shipping ministry to create passenger terminals at major ports including Mumbai and Visakhapatnam and in the process of giving out additional financial assistance for the same,” said Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy.

Under the Centre’s SagarMala Project, Chennai, Vizag, and Andaman ports will be connected with Goa, which receives maximum foreign tourists, to encourage cruise tourism.

“Cruise tourism will be developed on a mission mode. Next week, tourism and shipping ministries are holding a meeting in which we will make an action plan to include adventure and eco tourism also. If cruise tourism develops in India, it will greatly benefit Goa. For passenger terminals at port, tourism will give funds to the shipping ministry,” said Reddy while announcing the ministry’s initiatives in Goa on Saturday.

The Centre has been working to introduce cruise tourism for long as it is believed that India with its vast and beautiful coastline, virgin forests and undisturbed idyllic islands can be a fabulous tourist destination for cruise tourists. The objective of the policy is to make India as an attractive cruise tourism destination with the state-of-the-art infrastructural and other facilities at various parts in the country.

The government officials said that efforts are on for developing appropriate infrastructure at ports for handling cruise vessels and facilitating movement of passengers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp