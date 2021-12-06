STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lawyer tests positive for Covid, Tarun Tejpal case hearing postponed by Goa HC

Advocate Raunaq Rao told a division bench that a lawyer briefing senior counsel Amit Desai had tested COVID-19 positive, and requested a postponement, which was granted.

covid testing

Image used for representation. (File Photo)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday postponed the hearing in the Tarun Tejpal case to December 12 after one of this lawyers said a colleague had tested positive for COVID-19.

Advocate Raunaq Rao, representing Tejpal, told a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and M S Jawalkar that a lawyer briefing senior counsel Amit Desai had tested COVID-19 positive, and requested a postponement, which was granted.

Tejpal, the former editor in chief of Tehelka magazine, who was accused of sexually assaulting his then woman colleague in the lift of a five-star hotel in Goa in November 2013, was acquitted by a sessions court in May this year.

The acquittal was challenged in the HC by the Goa government.

