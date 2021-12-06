STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra woman beheaded by family for marrying her beau; accused clicked selfie with the head

As if to suggest that it was a premeditated murder, the accused had visited the victim's house once or twice previously.

MUMBAI: A 19-year-old woman was beheaded by her younger brother with the help of their mother for marrying a man without the consent of her family in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra on Sunday.

The murder took place at the young woman's marital home on Sunday. After committing the murder, the teenager and his mother subsequently took the severed head and showed it to the neighbours and clicked a selfie with it, reports said.

The mother, identified by reports as Shobha Sanjay Mote (38), and her son Sanket Sanjay Mote (18) were infuriated over the 19-year-old marrying her beau without their consent.

On Sunday, the mother and the son visited the young woman at her husband's house at Ladgaon. When the girl was making tea, the mother held her legs while her brother beheaded her with a sickle. The accused later surrendered at the Virgoan police station.

The accused had visited the victim's house once or twice previously.

The victim's husband had moved away for a while to help his mother-in-law and brother-in-law converse with his wife privately when the murder took place. When he rushed to his wife's rescue hearing her cries, his brother-in-law tried to kill him too but he escaped. 

According to a report, the boy and the mother had blamed the woman for bringing "disrepute" to the family in society.

