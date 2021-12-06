STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More family time: Shah promises 100-day leave to CAPF personnel

Shah is the first home minister of the country to have spent a night on the western border after a night patrol. Shah inquired about the security arrangements at Rohitash post.

Published: 06th December 2021 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah addresses the 57th Raising Day celebrations in Jaisalmer. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has promised that the Narendra Modi government is working to ensure better healthcare facilities, increased housing satisfaction and a lot more family time for personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) who are guarding India’s fronts under demanding conditions.

During his two-day visit to Rajasthan, Shah spent two days with BSF jawans on the India-Pakistan border.

On Saturday, before having meal at the Rohitash outpost of the border, Shah praised the soldiers and said that the government was making arrangements to ensure that all jawans spent more days with their families.

“The jawans are deployed for the security of the country in 50 degree heat and minus temperatures in the cold seasons. The Central government is making efforts so that every soldier who gives his golden time to the country can spend about 100 days in a year with his family. This is a big responsibility of the government which will be fulfilled soon,” asserted Shah.

The home minister said every CAPF employee will have a health card by February.

“The soldiers deployed for the security of the country and their families should not have to face any problem in treatment. We will ensure that these health cards have been made. This card will have to be swapped for any disease. Modernisation will make the BSF’s work very light and this will end the worries of all jawans and their families including those in CRPF, BSF and SSB. Efforts are also being made to give this card to every CAPF personnel by February next year,” Shah added.

Shah is the first home minister of the country to have spent a night on the western border after a night patrol. Shah inquired about the security arrangements at Rohitash post.

Commandant SN Pandey, on the Jaisalmer border adjacent to Pakistan, gave him information related to BSF’s functioning. Shah was informed about attempts to encroach on the Indian border, without naming Pakistan. 

