‘Owaisi factor never worked in Bihar politics’: Tejashwi Yadav hits back at AIMIM chief

By Express News Service

PATNA: The leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Sunday denied that ‘Owaisi factor’ ever worked in Bihar and the Hyderabad MP’s party — All India Majlis-e-Ittihadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) — had any significant role in the state.

Tejashwi was reacting to Asaduddin Owaisi’s statement to a news channel that the RJD leader (read Tejashwi) would have been the Bihar CM had he or his party acted on his suggestion ahead of the Assembly polls in November 2020.

In an interview to a news channel, Tejashwi said, “I don’t agree the Owaisi factor ever worked in Bihar. Neither his party has any role to play in state politics. I firmly believe that any such factor will not work in future in Bihar as well.”

“Nitish Kumar became CM after the results were announced, but it doesn’t mean people liked him,” he added. Owaisi’s AIMIM had contested the Assembly election solo and won five seats.