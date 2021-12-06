Plot in J&K Congress thickens as active Azad keeps everyone guessing next move

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Sidelined by the party for being a member of the Congress dissident group, senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has kept everyone guessing about his future plan by plunging deep into the field of politics in Jammu and Kashmir.

Though other Kashmiri leaders too have upped their activities, Azad’s outreach to the people has triggered speculation that the veteran Congressman is either plotting a comeback to national politics through his homeland or wants to essay some major role in J&K.

On Saturday, Azad told a news outlet that he has no intention to float a new party but cannot predict the future at the same time.Beginning with public meetings since last month, Azad has crisscrossed Jammu and then forayed into Kashmir.

Currently, he is camping in Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley region. Azad has been demanding restoration of statehood after the completion of delimitation exercise followed by elections.

Meanwhile, at least two dozen senior Congress leaders — all Azad loyalists — have resigned from various party positions to build pressure on the high command to change Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir alleging that the party has fared badly electorally under him.

Political analyst Noor Mohammad Baba said Azad is trying to cultivate the goodwill that he generated when he was the CM.

“Now, he is trying to strengthen and consolidate his support base. He is trying to politically rehabilitate himself as he is sidelined. He is trying for a role and some footing in politics after consolidating his position in J&K.”

According to Baba, Azad wants to make a comeback in national politics or desires some role in J&K because the political situation is fluid with the emergence of several groups and formations.

Another political commentator said Azad has given a clear message to the Congress brass that he remains an influential leader in J&K and that the party cannot ignore him.

“This situation may benefit Azad as either the party will like to give a role to him in national politics or may be forced to give him a key role in J&K.”