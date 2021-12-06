Rajasthan Home Department's fake order to close all academic institutes goes viral on social media

By PTI

JAIPUR: A fake order of Rajasthan's Home Department to close all academic and coaching institutes till further notice has went viral on social media in the state.

The order led to questions among students and parents early on Monday as it started circulating on social media platforms.

A Home Department spokesperson clarified that the order circulating on social media is fake as the present Home secretary is Suresh Gupta not N L Meena as stated in the viral order.

The fake order signed by Meena stated that amid rising number of corona cases in the state, all academic and coaching institutes are closed from December 6 till further order and all academic institutions are directed to go for online classes.