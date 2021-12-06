Rajya Sabha adjourned amid Opposition protest over 12 MPs' suspension, Nagaland firing

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned twice during the pre-lunch period on Monday after Opposition members created uproar in the house over the suspension of some of their colleagues.

The house was first adjourned soon after it met and then again a few minutes after the house met at 12 for the Question Hour.

Opposition members belonging to the Trinamool Congress, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and the Left trooped into the Well of the House, raising slogans against the government.

The Opposition members carrying placards demanded the revocation of the suspension of 12 members while raising slogans.

Deputy chairman Harivansh appealed to the protesting members to go back to their seats and allow the Question Hour to be taken up.

TMC member Derek O'Brien rose to ask a supplementary question but sought to raise the issue of suspension of members instead, but was not allowed by the chair.

"Why has democracy dried up in the country?" Derak asked anyway.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said the sloganeering by opposition members showed their intention.

The Opposition should instead apologise to the House for "lowering" the dignity of the House by "manhandling" female security personnel.

The Chair then adjourned the House as Opposition members continued to raise slogans and appeals to maintain decorum went unheeded.

The House was earlier adjourned till 12 pm soon after the laying of papers as Opposition members created uproar.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu called for the first Zero Hour mention after the listed papers were laid on the table.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a statement from the Home Minister on the Nagaland firing incident.

Naidu said it is a very serious issue, and he has spoken to the defence minister and the home minister on it.

The chairman said the home minister has informed that he will make a statement on the issue this afternoon.

As the Chairman called for the first Zero Hour (where matters are raised with the permission of the Chair) mention, some members wanted to raise their points.

Naidu tried to carry on with the Zero Hour, but the protest continued.

"The House is adjourned sacrificing Zero Hour, public issues because of some people are not cooperating," he said, and adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

Twelve Opposition MPs -- six from the Congress, two each from the Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from the CPI and CPI(M) -- were suspended from Rajya Sabha last Monday for the entire Winter Session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.

There has been a very serious and most tragic development in which six innocent civilians were killed on December 4 by security forces in Mon district of Nagaland mistaking them for militants, Kharge said in the morning session, expressing concerns over the incident.

This horrific oversight led to clashes resulting in reported death of eight more civilians and one security person, the senior Congress leader said.

"Sir, the matter is very serious and horrendous. We demand a statement by the Minister of Home Affairs on it in the House today only. It is a serious matter, I request you to direct the minister to make a statement," Kharge said, addressing the Chair.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he had a talk with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and also with Home Minister Amit Shah.

"The home minister has written to me saying that he will definitely make a statement today afternoon," the chairman said, disallowing any other member to speak on the issue saying it has already been raised by the Leader of Opposition.

He assured the members that they will be permitted to seek clarification after the minister's statement.

"This is a very serious issue, very unfortunate. It is also sensitive. Let us keep the sensitivity in mind and at the same time the seriousness of the issue," he added.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal also said the matter is serious.

"The government is seized of the matter. The government will make a detailed statement on this issue," he said.

Naidu later called for the first Zero Hour mention.

During Zero Hour, matters are raised with the permission of the Chair.

However, several members wanted to raise their points.

As multiple MPs spoke simultaneously, Naidu referred to TMC member Derek O'Brien, and said "you can't speak as you like".

A visibly upset Naidu, tried to move ahead with the Zero Hour, but the protest continued.

"The House is adjourned sacrificing Zero Hour, public issues because of some people for not cooperating," he said, and adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

Earlier, Naidu informed that Telangana Rashtra Samithi MP Banda Prakash had called on him and informed about his resignation from the Rajya Sabha with effect from December 4.

He said the TRS MP resigned "voluntarily" and his resignation has been accepted.

The chairman also informed the House that Leader of JD (U) Ram Nath Thakur has informed that member Mahendra Prasad is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital and has sought leave of absence from the entire proceedings of the Winter Session.

The House granted him the leave of absence.

Naidu also said some members had given notice under Rule 267 (Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States - Rajya Sabha) for suspension of the listed business of the day to take up the issues raised by them.

The notices were not permitted.

The Chairman further said a notice has also been received under Rule 267 (discussion on a matter of public interest), which he has to examine.