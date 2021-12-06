STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Winnability key criteria for Punjab Lok Congress ticket, says Amarinder Singh

Amarinder Singh reasserted that his Punjab Lok Congress, along with the BJP and former Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's outfit, will form the next government in the state.

Published: 06th December 2021 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Monday asserted that winnability will be the key criteria for picking his party's candidates for the upcoming assembly polls and said he will not take every Congress leader dumped by the party and only those who fit in his outfit's ideology will be considered.

Replying to a question on inducting people from the Congress, Singh said, 'We will take people who can fit in our ideology and the way they are with us. It is not that we will induct those who are dumped by the Congress. We will see."

"(Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh) Sidhu is saying he will change faces (candidates) in 35 seats and does it mean that we will take them all. No," he said.

Singh reasserted that his Punjab Lok Congress, along with the BJP and former Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's outfit, will form the next government in the state.

​ALSO READ | Amarinder Singh, Badals secretly working on seat-sharing pact for elections: Punjab CM Channi

To a question on the chief ministerial face of the alliance, he said three of the parties will decide that and a decision will be taken collectively.

He was interacting with reporters on Monday after opening his new party's office in upscale Sector 9 here.

He was accompanied by his son Raninder Singh and daughter Jai Inder Kaur.

Singh quit the Congress and launched his Punjab Lok Congress after his unceremonious exit as the Punjab chief minister in September.

He said the membership drive of his new outfit had already begun.

"We are very hopeful that in the upcoming elections, we will win....with seat adjustment with the BJP and Dhindsa sahib, we will form the next government," said Singh.

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Saturday had said that the BJP was in talks with Singh and Dhindsa for an alliance for the assembly polls early next year.

​ALSO READ | Will form next government in Punjab with BJP, breakaway Akali faction: Amarinder Singh

To a question on when he will meet BJP president J P Nadda for seat-sharing talks, Singh said that in principle, a decision has been taken on the alliance.

"Now it is only seat adjustment. For seat adjustment, we will go and I cannot tell you the numbers (of seats each party will contest)," he said.

He said he had already spoken to the prime minister and the Union home minister on the seat adjustment issue.

While winnability will be the key criteria for his outfit's party candidates, Singh said he would request both the BJP and Dhindsa's Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) to pick "winners (winnable candidates)".

"If Dhindsa's party puts up a winning candidate (from a particular constituency), then I will support him and the BJP too will support, I am sure. If the BJP candidate is a winning candidate, we will support him," he said.

"All have one aim, that is to win Punjab and we will win it," he said.

To a question on farmers still sitting at Delhi's borders, he said that the three laws against which they called the protest have now been repealed by Parliament.

He said the prime minister is also forming a committee on the minimum support price and the names of five farmers have been sought for their inclusion in this committee.

He said he has received positive feedback from both urban and rural areas on his party.

Asked whether the time was too short to launch the party, he said time does not matter and referred to his thumping poll victory over an Akali candidate in 1980 even though he got just 14 days to campaign.

Asked which Congress MLAs could join his party, he refused to make a comment, saying otherwise they will be harassed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Lok Congress Amarinder Singh Punjab Polls 2022 Punjab Elections 2022 Punjab Assembly Polls Amarinder Singh's Party
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp