80-year-old veteran covers 230 km on old 'moped' to pay homage to his comrades of 1971 war

Published: 07th December 2021 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 11:44 PM   |  A+A-

Subedar Jai Singh had participated in the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars and fought bravely along side his comrades in Akhnoor sector.

Subedar Jai Singh had participated in the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars and fought bravely along side his comrades in Akhnoor sector. (Photo | PRO Defence Jammu Twitter)

By PTI

AKHNOOR: An 80-year-old war veteran travelled 230 km on his old 'moped' from his home town in Punjab to Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector to pay homage to his comrades from the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Subedar Jai Singh, a second-generation Army man from Mukerian belt in Hoshiarpur district, had participated in the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars and fought bravely along side his comrades in Akhnoor sector.

"In the highest tradition of the Indian Army, an 80-year-old ex-servicemen decided to give a glowing tribute to his comrades of the 1971 war who fought with valour during the Battle of Chhamb in Akhnoor-Jaurian border of the LoC," a senior Army officer said.

The son of a veteran of the World War 1 got enrolled into 6 DOGRA and participated in both the 1965 and 1971 wars, PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand said.

During the 1965 war, Singh was part of an assault team and he was injured during the capture of Gitian in Hajipir sector, Lt Col Anand said.

The subedar participated in the 1971 war at Chapriyal area of Akhnoor with the 216 Field Regiment that fought valiantly there.

Two officers, two junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and 64 other ranks of the regiment, including the CO, Lt Col M L Sethi, had made the supreme sacrifice during the operation, he said.

On the occasion of 'Swarnim Vijay Diwas', Singh travelled 230 km from his residence to the gun area of the 1971 war and the 216 Field Regiment memorial at Pahariwala on his old 'moped' all by himself, the PRO said.

The veteran remembered his CO, OC and fallen brothers with pride and tears in his eyes, he said.

"His sense of patriotism and esprit-de-corps acted as a motivation for all the attendees of the wreath-laying ceremony," Lt Col Anand said.

