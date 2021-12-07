STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bills getting passed without debate, Parliament to soon become rubber stamp: Justice Chandru

Without making any direct reference, he also said "Parliament will be run from Nagpur" one day.

Published: 07th December 2021 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Justice K Chandru, Retired Judge, Madras High Court. (File Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Former Madras High Court judge Krishnaswamy Chandru, the inspiration for Suriya-starrer 'Jai Bhim', on Monday voiced concern over the policies pursued by the Centre, as he cl that "Parliament will soon become a rubber stamp for the government" with bills getting passed without any debate.

The retired judge, instrumental behind several landmark verdicts involving caste-based discrimination and gender-related issues, was speaking at a discussion here organised by the Students Federation of India on the 29th anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition.

"Parliament passes farm bills without discussion. Farmers erupt in protest. The government repeals the bills, again without discussion. There is no debate in Parliament on issues of people's interest, the crisis faced by the masses. The way things are moving, Parliament will soon turn into a rubber stamp for the government, if it has not already," he stated.

Without making any direct reference, he also said "Parliament will be run from Nagpur" one day.

Pointing out that the "word socialism only exists on paper in present-day India", the ex-judge said the current dispensation at the Centre was pursuing economic policies detrimental to the poor.

"In states like Tamil Nadu, observing December 6, condemning Babri demolition on this day is not allowed.

This shows how the spirit of the Constitution is being violated.

"If the state of affairs continue to be so, India will be bankrupt in a few years," he claimed.

The former judge alleged that the ruling party in the country, instead of upholding secularism, was "propagating a one-nation theory" by harping on majoritarian politics.

"It was argued during the hearing of Ram Janmabhoomi case that matters of faith should get precedence.

Does it mean the faith of majority! What about the faith of minority? Didn't we dream about a pluralistic republic where different faiths coexist? The Constitution safeguards the right to practice every faith.

And the choice cannot be dictated by Delhi, Gujarat and Nagpur.

"Some people say in a southern state that eggs should not be included in midday meals as it will hurt sentiments. Whose sentiment are we talking about? Why should anyone dictate what should be eaten?" he maintained.

The retired judge further rued that many vital cases, including the one on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), are pending before court.

Talking about the legal drama, 'Jai Bhim', which has received widespread accolades, the former judge said the film has stressed on the fact that literacy can liberate people.

"Learn, educate and agitate. Literacy can be the answer to one's sufferings. 'Jai Bhim' has shown that India is one," he signed off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishnaswamy Chandru Madras High Court Parliament
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp