'Change yourselves or be prepared for changes': PM Modi warns BJP MPs

The PM said party MPs should regularly attend Parliament proceedings and remarked that when children are pointed out an issue again and again, even they don't repeat it.

Published: 07th December 2021 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others during the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday emphasised on the attendance of party MPs in Parliament, saying if they don't transform themselves, there could be changes with time, sources said.

The prime minister made the remarks at the BJP parliamentary party meeting at the Ambedkar International Centre here, the sources told PTI.

Sharing the details of the meeting, which was for the first time held outside Parliament complex, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the prime minister told party MPs that all of them should organise sports competitions in their respective constituencies.

On the issue of attendance, the prime minister said party MPs should regularly attend Parliament proceedings and remarked that when children are pointed out an issue again and again, even they don't repeat it.

The prime minister told MPs to change themselves, otherwise change would happen with time, the sources said.

The poor attendance of BJP MPs has been flagged by Modi many times in the past also.

At the meeting BJP President J P Nadda asked party MPs to call district presidents and presidents of mandals from their respective constituencies for tea and interact with them Similiarly, the prime minister will call district presidents from his constituency Varanasi on December 14 At the start of the meeting, tribal MPs including Union Minister Arjun Munda felicitated Prime Minister Modi for celebrating Birsa Munda's birthday as 'Jan Jatiya Diwas'.

A book compiling the work done by various ministers on the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was also distributed among BJP MPs.

