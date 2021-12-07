STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cultures of MGP, Trinamool do not match: Goa BJP on their pre-poll alliance

The MGP, Goa's oldest regional party, on Monday announced it would contest the forthcoming state Assembly elections in an alliance with the Mamata Banerjee-led outfit.

Published: 07th December 2021 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

 BJP flag (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said cultures of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and the Trinamool Congress, which have forged a pre-poll alliance, do not match.

The MGP, Goa's oldest regional party, on Monday announced it would contest the forthcoming state Assembly elections in an alliance with the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) as the combine pitched for good governance as its main poll plank to take on the ruling BJP.

Reacting to the political development, CM Sawant said the two parties have no match when it comes to their cultural identities.

"Where is the MGP's culture and where is the TMC's West Bengal culture? We wonder how do they match," he told reporters on Monday evening after attending a meeting of the BJP's election management committee chaired by former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadanavis.

Referring to Goa's first CM Dayanand Bandodkar, who had founded the MGP, Sawant said, "Late Bhausaheb (Dayanand) Bandodkar will not have peace wherever he is."

State BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said "I have seen cartoons on various WhatsApp groups. It is shown there that when a lion does not get anything to eat, it eats grass."

Notably, lion is the MGP's election symbol.

After the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP, despite winning only 13 seats in the 40-member House compared to 17 bagged by the Congress, quickly stitched an alliance with the MGP and another regional outfit, Goa Forward Party (GFP), to form its government.

The MGP and the GFP later split with the saffron outfit.

The MGP, which had won three seats in the 2017 polls, is currently left with only one MLA after two of its legislators joined the ruling BJP.

Tanavade said when the MGP aligned with the BJP for the first time in 1994, it was a different party altogether.

"If it is the same party, it would not have tied-up with a political outfit like the TMC," he said.

"Now, the MGP has been turned into a private limited company of Dhavalikar brothers," Tanavade claimed.

The MGP is headed by Deepak Dhavalikar and his brother Sudin Dhavalikar represents the party in the state Assembly.

Deepak Dhavalikar on Monday said details of the MGP's alliance with the TMC would be announced at a later stage and added the two parties will be sharing seats for polls to the 40-member Assembly.

He claimed there was a "wave" against the BJP in Goa and the two parties would seek to capitalise on it in the polls, likely in early 2022.

TMC Member of Parliament and Goa desk in-charge Mahua Moitra had said the details of the alliance would be made public before Mamata Banerjee's scheduled visit to the coastal state on December 13.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party Trinamool BJP
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp