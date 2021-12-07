Day after attack on school in MP, Christian religious leaders raise issue with state's home minister

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Day after a Christian Missionary school St Joseph School was allegedly attacked and vandalized by right-wing Hindu outfits activists and local residents in Ganj Basoda town of Madhya Pradesh, the Christian community religious leaders raised the issue with state's home minister Narottam Mishra in Bhopal on Tuesday.

"As Indians, we take pride in our country's unique culture of unity in diversity. In the 75th year of the country's independence, when we are celebrating Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsava, some institutions of our community have come under attack by anti-social elements. This pains us and makes our people feel insecure and unsafe. We raised the issue with the state's home minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday and the minister has assured us appropriate action in the matter," AAS Durairaj, the Archbishop of Bhopal Archdiocese said on Tuesday.

The state's home minister, meanwhile, said on Tuesday, that case of rioting has been lodged by police against the perpetrators of Sunday's incident and four persons have been detained by police in Ganj Basoda town of Vidisha district.

He, however, added that as directed by the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the foreign-funded NGOs which are indulging in religious conversion, are being identified and action will be initiated against them.

On Sunday, right-wing Hindu outfits activists and local residents had barged into the St Joseph School in Ganj Basoda town (110 km from Bhopal) and pelted stones and vandalized property in the school premises, alleging religious conversion of eight poor Hindu children by the school.

The attack at the school by the violent mob happened when Class XII students were taking their Mathematics exam inside. The students had a narrow escape in the attack as they were shifted on time to another part of the school.

The school administration, however, has denied all allegations of having religiously converted eight children.

