‘Giving highest MSP to Chhattisgarh farmers’: Bhupesh Baghel

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The best farming practices and outstanding achievements of farmers and organisations working in the field of agriculture were recognised and awarded at the ‘Kisan Summit & Awards’, organised by The New Indian Express in collaboration with the Chhattisgarh government in Raipur.

At the event, it was highlighted how these agriculture practices have transformed the state’s rural economy.

The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla took the opportunity to critically examine the policies of the Congress government during ‘Sachchi Baat with CM’. A self-assured Bhupesh Baghel responded to each question with ease.

While deliberating on the issue of agriculture, related challenges and the way forward, the CM said the increase in the net sown area along with the growing strength of farmers during the last three years suggests that farming is now seen as a “profitable profession”.

Baghel regretted that it’s only the farmer who cannot decide the rate of his produce while every manufactured product has the MRP fixed by the owner of the company.

Listing his government’s moves aimed at benefitting farmers, Baghel said “despite the Centre’s non-cooperation, the state government always keeps its promise”. Chhattisgarh is offering the highest MSP of Rs 2,500 per quintal on paddy procurement. Also, it is the only state where 52 types of minor forest produce are bought at the support price benefitting forest dwellers and forest produce collectors, he asserted.

The state also has the Millet Mission initiative to give the farmers the right price for small cereal crops. “We are the only state to offer MSP on Kodo, Kutki and Ragi,” he added. Besides, the government has increased the procurement limit from last year’s 92 to 105 lakh metric ton this year, he said.

Baghel also talked about how his government’s Gauthan initiative has bolstered the rural economy, turned it sustainable through village-centric collective action and also empowered women by linking them to livelihood-based activities.

The CM honoured five progressive farmers for best practices in various fields — Leelaram Sahu (farming produce), Waheeda Begum (dairy farming), Vijay Mandavi (water conservation effort), Khedu Banjara (organic farmer), Abhishek Chawda (horticulture produce) — and two organisations for their innovation—Indira Gandhi Agriculture University for most innovative App, e-Haat, and Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Koriya district for best agriculture research.

The others to be felicitated were a women farmers’ company, Bhumgadi Mahila Krishak Producer, for best marketing produce and three self-help groups (SHGs) — Gramya Shri Mahila SHG, Sukma (poultry farming), Hirri SHG, Raigarh (manure production) and Haribol SHG (forest produce).