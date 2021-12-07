STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government school teacher booked for molesting Class 8 girl in Rajasthan

A government school teacher has been booked for allegedly molesting a Class 8 student in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, police said.

Published: 07th December 2021 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

Sexual Harassment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A government school teacher has been booked for allegedly molesting a Class 8 student in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday.

Phulia police station SHO Rampal said the girl who lives in the school hostel told her family members that the teacher molested her on December 2.

The family members and villagers reached the school on Tuesday and demanded action against the accused.

A case under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act has been registered against the teacher.

The teacher has not been arrested yet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Rajasthan Rape Crime Against Minors
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp