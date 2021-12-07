STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderpora encounter: Slain youth’s dad reiterates return of body

Abdul Lateef Magray, father of Amir Magray who was among the four persons killed in the November 15 encounter, told this newspaper that his son was innocent.

Army jawans rush towards encounter site in the Pinjora area of Shopian, in south Kashmir

Image used for representation. (File Photo | ANI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: With authorities not handing over the body of his son killed in the Hyderpora encounter for last rites, the father of slain youth asked why the Jammu and Kashmir administration was providing police protection to his home if his son was indeed a militant as per the claims of security forces.

Abdul Lateef Magray, father of Amir Magray who was among the four persons killed in the November 15 encounter, told this newspaper that his son was innocent.

“My son was not a militant. He had been working as an office boy in Dr Mudasir Gul’s office,” he said. Dr Gul was also killed in  the encounter and the body was handed over to his family. 

Alleging that his son was killed “intentionally” by policemen for getting “rewards”, he said, “They are lying that my son is a militant. Had my son been a militant, why would we have fought to prove his innocence?  Why would we have demanded an inquiry?”

According to Lateef, his home in Famrote hamlet of Ramban district is still being guarded by policemen. 

