India has supplied over 723 lakh doses of Covid vaccine to 94 countries, two UN entities: Govt

These included supplies from foreign governments, private companies, Indian associations abroad, etc, Pawar stated.

Published: 07th December 2021 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has supplied over 723 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 94 countries and two UN entities since the start of the Vaccine Maitri Programme in January this year, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

India supplied COVID-19-related medical and other assistance to over 150 countries since the beginning of the pandemic, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

She said, "Since the start of Vaccine Maitri Programme in January, 2021, India has supplied 723.435 lakh doses of Covid vaccine to 94 countries and 2 UN entities in the form of grant, commercial export or through COVAX till November 29, 2021."

In the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic during the second wave, support in the form of Covid-related equipment and medicines were received from more than 50 countries.

These included supplies from foreign governments, private companies, Indian associations abroad, etc, Pawar stated.

In reply to a separate question on the government's response to the call for helping low-income countries, Pawar said COVAX facility co-led by WHO has maintained that no effort should be spared to substantially increase vaccine supply for lower-income countries and has called all countries that are well-supplied with COVID-19 vaccines to donate doses to COVAX and on manufacturers to prioritize supplies to COVAX.

The Government of India has so far already supplied 222.56 lakh of COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX, she stated.

