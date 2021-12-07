India, Russia seal S-400 deal, renew pact for military cooperation till 2031 

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: India and Russia concluded major defence deals on Monday, including on the strategic S-400 air defence system and procurement of AK-203 assault rifles.

The two sides have also agreed to expand military cooperation during the 20th meeting of India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military & Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) held in New Delhi.

Regarding the S-400 deal, Russian defence minister Sergey Shoigu said, “The S-400 deal doesn’t have only a symbolic meaning. It has a very important practical meaning for an Indian defence capability. The deal has been implemented.”

Sources confirmed that the contract for procurement of quantity 6,01,427 AK-203 assault rifles was finalized. This will be done through the Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Ltd.

“The two sides formalized the agreement on the Program for Military Technical Cooperation from 2021-2031,” said a source.

“The protocol is on amending the agreement between India and Russia on cooperation in the field of Kalashnikov arms manufacturing dated Feb 18, 2019.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led the Indian delegation, while the Russian side was headed by Shoigu. The two also signed the Protocol of the 20th IRIGC-M&MTC.

While the first three documents were signed by the officials of two sides, the Protocol was signed by the Defence Ministers of India and Russia.

IRIGC-M&MTC is one of the two intergovernmental commissions with the other one on trade, economic, scientific, technological and cultural cooperation.

Rajnath termed Russia as India’s long-standing special and privileged strategic partner and appreciated Moscow’s strong support for Delhi. He called defence cooperation as one of the most important pillars of the bilateral partnership.

The IRIGC-M&MTC meeting was followed by the maiden 2+2 dialogue between India and Russia.

“The summit meeting between the Russian President and the PM reconfirms the depth and critical importance of special and privileged strategic partnership between the two nations in the emerging geo-political circumstances,” he said.