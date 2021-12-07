LJD to contest from 19 districts in upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) on Tuesday said it will contest from 19 districts in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and will initiate talks for an alliance with the Samajwadi Party and the Congress for the polls.

In a statement issued by its National General Secretary Javed Raza and Rajya Sabha member M V Shreyams Kumar, the party said initial talks are going on with CPM, CPI and Forward Block, among others, for an alliance and more political parties are expected to join the alliance.

The party's patron Sharad Yadav has been authorised to initiate alliance talks with the Samajwadi Party and the Congress for the state polls, the statement said.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are likely to be announced early next year.