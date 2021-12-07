STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Modi, Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Sonia took Covid test, jab in Bihar!

Don’t be surprised. The list of those whose RT-PCR test was conducted in this south Bihar district contained the names of other VIPs as well.

Published: 07th December 2021 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

COVID, PPE, Coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo| EPS)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and actress Priyanka Chopra have visited primary health centres in Bihar’s Arwal district for RT-PCR test and Covid-19 vaccination!

Don’t be surprised. The list of those whose RT-PCR test was conducted in this south Bihar district contained the names of other VIPs as well. However, it is altogether a different matter that they have been shown to be residents of different villages under Puran panchayat of Karpi block in Maoist-affected Arwal district.

Arwal district magistrate J Priyadarshini on Monday ordered a detailed investigation. “This is a very serious matter and I have ordered to lodge an FIR against the erring employees for the lapses on their part,” she said.

The DM revealed that the contract of two data entry operators posted at the additional primary health centre in Shahar Telpa and the community health centre in Karpi has been terminated.

The DM also ordered a review of the list of beneficiaries of the test conducted at other primary health centres as well. “How such a glaring negligence took place is subject to investigation. This can’t happen only at the lower level,” she said.

Though the irregularities were detected on October 27, the matter remained under wraps for over two months.

Sources said the mistakes came to light when the data entry operators were removed two days back. One of the operators, Vinay Kumar said, “I was pressured by the health manager and others to make entries of the beneficiaries without proper names and addresses. This has been done at the behest of the health manager concerned.”

“No person by the names of Narendra Modi or Amit Shah were found at Puran or Dorha villages as mentioned in the list of beneficiaries,” said an investigating officer. 

Surprisingly, all top officers of the state health department were tightlipped. Even Health Minister Mandal Pandey avoided phone calls.

‘VIP NUMBERS’ BELONGED TO LOCALS

The mobile number mentioned in the name of Narendra Modi was found to be that of a resident of Buxar district. Similarly, the ‘mobile number’ of Priyanka Chopra was in the possession of a resident of Parasi village in Arwal district

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Amit Shah Sonia Gandhi Priyanka Chopra RT-PCR COVID Test
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp