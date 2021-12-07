STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nagaland ambush: Influential student outfit calls for seven-day mourning

Apart from the relocation of 37th Assam Rifles from Mon district and the repeal of the AFSPA, the union also demanded that action taken against the erring personnel must be put into the public domain.

Published: 07th December 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

An Indian army soldier stands outside a guard room at an army camp in Jakhama, outskirts of Kohima, northeastern Nagaland state. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Konyak Naga Students’ Union declared seven days of mourning and non-cooperation with the Indian military in protest against the Mon encounter.

“Within these seven days of mourning, there should be no movement of military forces or patrolling parties,” it said, adding that the forces would be held responsible for any untoward incident that might arise if the decision was not abided by. 

Earlier, the union and the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation had resolved that December 4 and 5 would be observed as ‘Black Day’. 

Apart from the relocation of 37th Assam Rifles from Mon district and the repeal of the AFSPA, the union also demanded that action taken against the erring personnel must be put into the public domain within a month. 

Another student outfit, Naga Students’ Federation (NSF),  has requested tribals not to participate in any celebration during the period.

For the second day on Monday, defence personnel had to face the wrath of the public. In Kohima and Dimapur, the convoys of two senior Army and Assam Rifles officials were blocked by the protestors. 

A six-hour shutdown called by NSF passed off peacefully, barring minor skirmishes between students and 
security forces.

‘‘The sole purpose of this bandh was to display our grief, our anger and our sentiments ... Naga people are free people and we have every right to defend what we have,’’ it said while urging the government to cancel the remaining days of Hornbill festival as a mark of solidarity.

