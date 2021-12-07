STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Omicron: Triply-vaccinated German tests Covid positive in MP, had attended a wedding

The researcher has now been kept under isolation at Jabalpur Medical College. His sample has been sent for genome sequencing.

Published: 07th December 2021 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Covid test samples

Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A 28-year-old German man, who is a researcher in virology in the European nation, has tested COVID positive in the Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

The young researcher along with a woman colleague had arrived in Jabalpur on Sunday to attend the wedding of an Indian colleague.

While his Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) sample had tested COVID negative, his RT-PCR test had detected COVID on Monday. The researcher has now been kept under isolation at the COVID Care Center at Jabalpur Medical College.

His sample has been sent for genome sequencing.

The researcher and his female colleague have already taken three jabs of the anti-COVID vaccine (two regular jabs and one booster dose), a health department official posted in Jabalpur told The New Indian Express on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Omicron scare: Over 100 of 295 foreign returnees untraceable near Mumbai, say authorities

"So far around 40-50 contacts of the COVID positive German have been traced in Jabalpur. All of them have tested COVID negative," the official informed.

The German national had visited Varanasi in UP too, before coming to Jabalpur.

Germany is among those European nations, which have reported cases of the new COVID virus variant Omicron.

To date, MP has 137 active COVID cases under home or institutional medical treatment.

No case of Omicron variant has so far been reported in MP, the district collector of Indore Manish Singh said on Monday. However, he said, the possibility of the Omicron variant's presence in Indore cannot be ruled out as neighbouring Rajasthan and Maharashtra have already reported such cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omicron fear Madhya Pradesh MP COVID cases Jabalpur
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp