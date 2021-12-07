STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS, fertiliser plant in Gorakhpur ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls

The newly built fertiliser plant will be operated by the Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Limited (HURL).

Published: 07th December 2021 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated to the nation three mega projects, including an AIIMS and a major fertiliser plant, in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home turf Gorakhpur.

The other projects he inaugurated is a Regional Medical Research Centre of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The three big-ticket projects are worth over Rs 9,600 crore.

The newly built fertiliser plant will be operated by the Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Limited (HURL).

The Gorakhpur AIIMS, built at a cost of Rs 1,011 crore, will benefit not only the people of eastern Uttar Pradesh but also a huge population of Bihar, Jharkhand and Nepal with its world-class health facilities, officials said.

Similarly, the regional medical research centre set up at a cost of Rs 36 crore will facilitate the test and research of vector-borne diseases, they added.

The high-tech lab will decrease the dependency of the area on big cities for tests related to vector-borne diseases.

The inauguration of the three big projects comes just months ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Gorakhpur Yogi Adityanath Narendra Modi Uttar Pradesh assembly polls
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp