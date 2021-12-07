STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police detain Congress leaders during Panchkula protest

Police took the leaders to the Panchkula police lines from where they were let off later.

Published: 07th December 2021 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Senior Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kumari Selja and Vivek Bansal, among other party leaders, were briefly detained in Panchkula while holding a demonstration against alleged corruption in the recruitment of dental surgeons.

The Congress leaders were detained by police as they sought to gherao the Haryana Public Service Commission office in protest against the alleged corruption in the recruitment.

Police took the leaders to the Panchkula police lines from where they were let off later.

Haryana Congress president Selja later told reporters in Panchkula that police had briefly detained them.

Commenting on the alleged scam, she said, "We have been right from the beginning saying that such a scam is not possible without the patronage of those at the helm. This is why we have demanded a high court-monitored independent probe so that truth comes out".

Bansal, who is party's in-charge for Haryana affairs, alleged the BJP-JJP government is playing with the future of youths in the state.

"We want an independent probe so that the truth comes out," he said.

Comments

