Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: "You take instructions but we cannot grant more adjournment," SC tells Solicitor General

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned for the month of January the plea filed by AG Perarivalan seeking release from prison based on the recommendation made by the state government in September 2018. The case relates to the premature release of seven convicts, including Perarivalan, undergoing life imprisonment in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

On Tuesday, when the Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta requested for more time citing that he needed to take instructions on the same, a bench comprising Justices LN Rao, BR Gavai, and BV Nagarathna remarked, "You take instructions but we cannot grant more adjournment," the Live Law reported.

The bench was hearing a writ petition filed by Perarivalan aggrieved with the inaction of the Governor to decide on the recommendation made by the Tamil Nadu government to grant him pardon.

The counsel for Perarivalan senior advocate Gopal Shankaranarayanan told the court that the decision taken by the Tamil Nadu Governor on the recommendation made by the state government to release him from prison must be placed on record.

"I am in jail for 30 years. Governor's decision need to be taken on record," the counsel submitted on behalf of Perarivalan.

It may be recalled that late last month, the Madras High Court had directed the Tamil Nadu government to file an additional counter-affidavit to the petition filed by Nalini, one of the seven life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, seeking premature release without the consent of the Governor.