Ready to withdraw suspension if Opposition MPs apologize, says Pralhad Joshi as Rajya Sabha ruckus continues

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that if the suspended Rajya Sabha MPs apologize, their suspension will be revoked.

The Union Minister also said that the ministers explained the reason for the suspension of the MPs during the BJP parliamentary party meeting held today at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We explained why they had to be suspended. The country has witnessed whatever took place. It is on record. If they apologize even today, we are ready to withdraw the suspension," Joshi told media persons after the BJP's parliamentary party meet.

A total of 12 Opposition MPs were suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remaining winter session of the Parliament for allegedly creating ruckus on the last day of the monsoon session.

Divulging the details of the meeting, the Union Minister said that the Prime Minister has directed to organise events with people who have been conferred with Padma Awards.

"Padma Award has been conferred upon common citizens who are doing good work. PM has said to organise events, with such awardees being on live contact (during the event)," Joshi said.

Union Ministers including Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar, Pralhad Joshi, Jitendra Singh, were present in the party's parliamentary meeting along with BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties continued their protest over the suspension of 12 MPs on Tuesday with a 'dharna' in Parliament premises that saw several leaders holding up placards demanding revocation of the action taken.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha resumed its proceeding at 11 am.

Soon after, it was adjourned for almost three hours till 2 pm.

Thereafter, some opposition members gathered at the place where the suspended MPs along with other colleagues were sitting on 'dharna' holding up placards with slogans such as 'Save Democracy', 'Save India' and 'Revoke Rajya Sabha MPs suspension'.

Samajwadi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan reached the protest site after the Upper House was adjourned in the morning.

Thereafter, NCP leaders Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel went to the site too.

Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was also present there.

As soon the members reached, TMC's suspended Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen sang a Bengali song to express her anguish over the government decision to suspend 12 MPs.

Opposition members present there were of the view that the issue of farm laws has been resolved but the government is not ready to revoke the suspension of 12 MPs who had protested on the same issue.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had adjourned the House proceedings till 2 pm as opposition members tried to raise their issues, essentially the suspension of the 12 MPs.

Some opposition MPs stood up as soon as the official listed papers laid on the table.

Naidu said he has received a notice under Rajya Sabha rule 267, which calls for setting aside the business of the day to take up the issue listed.

"Your notice is under rule 267. I have gone through it. I have not permitted (it)," Naidu told Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

He, however, did not state the issue that was sought to be raised.

As some opposition members stood up, Naidu adjourned the proceedings of the House till 2 pm.

On Monday, the Rajya Sabha had witnessed multiple adjournments as the opposition parties including the Congress, the Left and the TMC, demanded the revocation of suspension of 12 of their colleagues.

(With PTI Inputs)