Successful flight test of VL-SRSAM paves way for integration onboard Indian Naval Ships

BHUBANESWAR: Resuming pending tests of its key missile systems, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday successfully flight-tested Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) from a defence test facility off Odisha coast.

The indigenously developed missile was test-fired from a static vertical launcher positioned at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) on Tuesday afternoon. Launched from a canister, the missile, which is yet to get a formal name, intercepted an electronic target at a very low altitude.

A defence official said the launch of the new next-generation all-weather air defence missile was conducted to validate the integrated operation of all weapon system components and it met all mission parameters.

“The vertical launcher unit with controller, canisters flight vehicle and weapon control system required for future launches of the missile from Indian Naval ships were tested during the mission,” he said.

This was the third launch of the missile and was monitored by senior officials from DRDO and the Indian Navy. The missile was first tested for both minimum and maximum ranges in twin trials in February this year.

The flight path of the vehicle along with health parameters was monitored using a number of tracking instruments deployed by the ITR at Chandipur. All sub-systems performed as expected.

DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy said this was a confirmatory trial to prove the consistent performance of the configuration and integrated operation. Complementing the teams involved in the mission, he said the successful trial has paved the way for the integration of the weapon system onboard Indian naval ships.

Designed and developed by DRDO for the Indian Navy, the VL-SRSAM is capable of neutralising various aerial threats at close ranges including sea-skimming targets. The missile system can provide point and area defence against various aerial targets like jets, fighter aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles. With high kill probability, it can identify, track, engage and destroy targets at a range up to 40 km.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and industry for the successful flight test and said the system will further enhance the defence capability of Indian Naval Ships against aerial threats.