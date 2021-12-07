STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Terror, trade, Afghanistan situation dominate India-Russia summit 

Detailed discussion on Afghan situation and cross-border terror; enhanced cooperation in military, oil & gas, petrochem and space

Published: 07th December 2021 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin before their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cross-border terrorism, the unfolding situation in Afghanistan and military cooperation apart from trade figured in the summit talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir here on Monday. 

India and Russia inked as many as 28 agreements during Putin’s visit. “President Putin’s visit was short but highly productive and substantive. There were excellent discussions between the two leaders. Twenty-eight agreements/MoUs were concluded during this visit. These agreements include those between government-to-government and business-to-business,” said foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. 

Briefing media after the summit talks, Shringla said bilateral trade and investment figured prominently in the talks.

“This year, we’ve noticed an encouraging trend of growth in our trades compared to last year. Both sides are looking forward to continued increase in trade and investment trajectory,” he added. 

During the talks, Modi and Putin decided to continue close consultation and coordination on Afghanistan.

According to the joint statement released late in the evening, Modi and Putin emphasised that Afghanistan’s territory should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing terrorist groups such as the LeT, ISIS and Al-Qaeda. The part condemning cross-border movement of terrorists is seen as a clear reference to Pakistan.

Indo-Russian cooperation in the strategic area of energy was discussed in detail. “We have expressed our interest in further investments in the oil & gas sector, and in petrochemicals,” Shringla said. 

Putin said Russia’s  cooperation with India in the military and technical spheres is unique. “By that I mean we develop technologies together as well as produce in India.” he said.

On terrorism and Afghanistan, Putin said, “We continue to cooperate jointly on global agenda… our positions are similar. Naturally, we are concerned about everything that has got to do with terrorism. I mean fight against terrorism, drug trafficking, organised crime etc. We are concerned about the developments and situation in Afghanistan.”

Putin laid stress on boosting economic cooperation while giving his opening remarks during the meeting between the two leaders. This was Putin’s second visit abroad since the pandemic began.

Nine government-to-government pacts in basket of 28

In all, 28 agreements signed, including nine government-to-government pacts. The G2G pacts include developing a roadmap for science, technology and innovation; IPR rights; military-technical ties from 2021 to 2031; earth sciences and geological study of subsoil; amendment to recognise seafarer’s identity documents; cultural exchange; peaceful use of outer space plus building and operating space launch vehicles and setting up ground-based space infrastructure 

Four agreements in defence sector signed

India and Russia concluded four major defence equipment deals, including on procuring 6,01,427 AK-203 assault rifles through Indo-Russia Rifles Prt Ltd. The rifles will be manufactured at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore.

The agreements were signed at the 20th meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation.

Another pact was on amending the agreement on cooperation in the field of manufacturing of the Kalashnikov series of small arms that was originally sealed in February 2019

