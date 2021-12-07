STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two dead, 25 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

The accident took place in Bharari in Dalhousie sub division, Dalhousie Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vishal Verma, said.

Published: 07th December 2021 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Dead Body, Death

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SHIMLA: A pick-up vehicle fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Tuesday, leaving two people dead and 25 others injured, a district official said.

The accident took place in Bharari in Dalhousie sub division, Dalhousie Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vishal Verma, said.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over the death of two people in the accident.

The injured are being provided best possible treatment, Thakur said in a post on social media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himachal Pradesh road accident
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp