Two dead, 25 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

SHIMLA: A pick-up vehicle fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Tuesday, leaving two people dead and 25 others injured, a district official said.

The accident took place in Bharari in Dalhousie sub division, Dalhousie Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vishal Verma, said.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over the death of two people in the accident.

The injured are being provided best possible treatment, Thakur said in a post on social media.