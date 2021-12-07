Two dead, 25 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba
The accident took place in Bharari in Dalhousie sub division, Dalhousie Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vishal Verma, said.
SHIMLA: A pick-up vehicle fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Tuesday, leaving two people dead and 25 others injured, a district official said.
The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over the death of two people in the accident.
The injured are being provided best possible treatment, Thakur said in a post on social media.