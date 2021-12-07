UP polls: RLD chief formally announces alliance with SP, says BJP's politics of hatred will be rejected

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: For the first time after striking alliance for Mission 2022, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhury resolved to leave no stone unturned to defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

At a joint SP-RLD Parivartan Sandesh rally organized at Debthuba in Meerut, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary gave the call for ‘change’ in 2022 ousting the ruling BJP from power on Tuesday.

However, they remained short of spelling out the seat-sharing formula between the two parties as was expected at the joint rally.

Meanwhile, responding to PM Modi’s ‘Red caps-red alert’ jibe in Gorakhpur, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter saying there was a ‘red alert’ for the BJP over price rise, unemployment, poor condition of farmers and labourers, exploitation of women and youth and also red cap as it would oust the BJP in these elections.

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Singh arrived for the rally in the same helicopter.

Addressing the huge gathering of SP and RLD workers and supporters, Akhilesh attacked the ruling BJP over “unfulfilled" election promises and alleged that it practised the politics of polarisation. He claimed that 2022 was set for a change in dispensation.

The SP chief claimed that the sun for the BJP government was bound to set forever in UP in 2022. “This time the state will witness the revolution of farmers and a certain change of government is on the cards,” he added.

Repeating his colour narrative linking the BJP with saffron colour, the SP chief said that those having just one colour could never bring happiness and prosperity. “We can see red, green, white and yellow till far but those who are recognized with only one colour can’t make anyone happy. This government is bound to go,” claimed the SP chief while addressing the rally.

Raising the farmers’ issue, Yadav promised the community that the SP-RLD alliance would do justice to them as the ruling BJP did not want to take any firm decision for farmers over MSP. “BJP supporters trampled the innocent farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, they stripped the farmers of their honour,” said Akhilesh.

The SP chief continued his attack by accusing BJP government of having sold the airports and railway stations and other public sector units to private sector and hence sold the jobs too. “The PM said people in slippers will travel in planes, but with the cost of petrol and diesel so high, people cannot even travel in cars and bikes. We Samajwadis want to create a bouquet of all colours whereas the BJP represents only one colour… They cannot bring peace," the former CM said.

Addressing the rally, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhury called upon the people of western UP to free CM Yogi Adityanath who he claimed was not able to manage the state. He said that this time the people were not going to digest BJP’s politics of hatred.