2022 UP polls: Priyanka releases ‘pink manifesto’ for women, pledges tax benefits, cheaper loan

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday released the women-centric 'pink manifesto' of her party for the 2022 assembly polls.

In fact, Congress is the only party to have released a women-centric manifesto of its kind in the electoral history of the country. Asserting that the Congress announced 40 per cent party tickets to women candidates to make their empowerment a reality on the ground instead of letting it confined to papers, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that it was imperative to make women

a part of politics in the true sense.

She maintained that Congress was the only party to have given the first woman Prime Minister in Indira Gandhi to this country and Sucheta Kriplani as the first woman CM. "Our country had a woman PM when other nations had very low women representation in politics the world over," said Priyanka.

Sharing details of the manifesto, the Congress general secretary said that her party wanted to create an environment where shackles could be broken with the opinion of women and their full participation in politics and society could be ensured so as to end their exploitation.

"As of date, less than 14 per cent of representatives in Lok Sabha and state assemblies are women," added the Congress leader.

On being asked if she wanted to change the flavour of the UP political landscape which was dominated by caste and religion, Priyanka reiterated that her party wanted to change the political status of women by empowering them genuinely. When asked if her party would follow the suit in other poll-bound states as well, Priyanka evaded the question by saying that she was UP-in-charge and only responsible for Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress general secretary clarified that her party would come out with overall manifesto soon.

Key features of Congress ‘pink manifesto':

40% reservation for women candidates

The special quota for women in jobs in male-dominated departments like transport

Tax benefits to organizations having women as 50 per cent of the workforce

Cheaper loans for women self-help groups

District-level helpline for women to seek assistance against sexual assault, domestic violence and distress.

Hostels for working women with modern amenities in 25 big cities of state

Child care homes in all government offices

Special employment exchange for women

Inclusion of sex education, child marriage, reproductive rights of women in the syllabus for girls above 14

Three gas cylinders for every household per year

Bring law against cops who do not register complaints of rape and violence against women

Fee treatment up to Rs 10 lakh for women



