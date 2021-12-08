STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

96 civilians, 366 terrorists killed in Kashmir post Article 370 repeal: Government

'These families are of govt. employees, many of whom, move to Jammu in winter as part of movement of officials and the winter vacation in educational institutions,' the minister stated.

Published: 08th December 2021 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Dead Body, Death

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: At least 96 civilians have been killed in Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370 while 366 terrorists have been neutralised by security forces, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said that "no Kashmiri Pandit/Hindu has been displaced from the valley" post the repeal of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

"However, recently some Kashmiri Pandit families, mostly women and children, living in Kashmir have moved to the Jammu region.

"These families are of govt. employees, many of whom, move to Jammu in winter as part of a movement of officials and the winter vacation in educational institutions," the minister stated.

Replying to another question, Rai said a total of 96 civilians, 81 security forces personnel, and 366 personnel were killed in Kashmir since the repeal of Article 370 till this November.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kashmir Article 370
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp