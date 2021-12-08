STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akhilesh, Jayant give call to oust BJP from UP in 2022  

At a joint SP-RLD Parivartan Sandesh rally organised in Meerut on Tuesday, the leaders gave the call for ‘change’ in 2022 ousting the ruling BJP.

Published: 08th December 2021 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary in Meerut on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhury came together and resolved to leave no stone unturned to defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh for the first time after striking alliance.

However, they remained tightlipped on the seat-sharing formula between the two parties as was expected. 
Meanwhile, responding to PM Modi’s ‘red caps-red alert’ jibe in Gorakhpur, Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter saying there was a ‘red alert’ for the BJP over price rise, unemployment, poor condition of farmers and labourers, and also red cap as it would oust the BJP in these elections.

Addressing the huge gathering of SP and RLD workers and supporters, Akhilesh attacked the BJP over “unfulfilled” election promises and alleged that it practised the politics of polarisation. He claimed that 2022 was set for a change in the dispensation.

Repeating his colour narrative linking the BJP with saffron colour, the SP chief said that those having just one colour could never bring happiness and prosperity. 

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhury called upon the people of western UP to free CM Yogi Adityanath who he claimed was not able to manage the state. He said that this time the people were not going to digest BJP’s politics of hatred.

Akhilesh Yadav Jayant Chaudhury Rashtriya Lok Dal Samajwadi Party
