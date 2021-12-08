STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Army chopper crash: Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife

'I extend my condolences to the family of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife. This is an unprecedented tragedy and our thoughts are with their family in this difficult time,' Gandhi said on Twitter.

Published: 08th December 2021 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife and said it is an unprecedented tragedy.

Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other people on board an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the IAF said.

"I extend my condolences to the family of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife. This is an unprecedented tragedy and our thoughts are with their family in this difficult time," Gandhi said on Twitter.

"Heartfelt condolences also to all others who lost their lives. India stands united in this grief," he said.

The IAF said that Rawat was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course.

It said Group Captain Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at a military hospital in Wellington.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Bipin Rawat Chopper crash Helicopter crash
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp