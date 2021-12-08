STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CCS briefed about helicopter crash leading to CDS General Bipin Rawat's death: Official sources

CDS General Bipin Rawat was on his way to the Defence Staff College in Wellington when the helicopter crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 08th December 2021 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

CDS General Bipin Rawat

CDS General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The prime minister-led Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) was briefed on Wednesday about a military helicopter crash that led to the death of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and other defence personnel near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, official sources said.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister PK Misra and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba also attended the meeting, in which the CCS members were briefed about the tragic incident.

ALSO READ: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, 12 others confirmed dead in TN chopper crash

The sources said the top cabinet brass expressed condolences on the death of General Rawat.

Separately, Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane briefed the defence minister about the crash and related issues.

The defence minister also visited General Rawat's residence and spoke to his daughter.

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh loses daughter Madhulika and son-in-law General Bipin Rawat

The CDS was on his way to the Defence Staff College in Wellington when the helicopter crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident.

