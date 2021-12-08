CCS briefed about helicopter crash leading to CDS General Bipin Rawat's death: Official sources

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The prime minister-led Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) was briefed on Wednesday about a military helicopter crash that led to the death of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and other defence personnel near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, official sources said.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister PK Misra and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba also attended the meeting, in which the CCS members were briefed about the tragic incident.

The sources said the top cabinet brass expressed condolences on the death of General Rawat.

Separately, Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane briefed the defence minister about the crash and related issues.

The defence minister also visited General Rawat's residence and spoke to his daughter.

The CDS was on his way to the Defence Staff College in Wellington when the helicopter crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident.